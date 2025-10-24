Indian travellers embrace AI and biometrics for smarter, seamless journeys: Amadeus report

A new study by Amadeus has revealed that Indian travellers are leading the adoption of artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to make travel more efficient, personalised, and enjoyable.

The report, titled Connected Journeys: How Technology Will Transform Travel in the Next Decade, surveyed 9,500 global travellers across seven markets including India, China, Singapore, France, Spain, the UK, and the US. It explores how emerging technology is reshaping travel and hospitality experiences.

According to the findings, India’s tech-savvy travellers are rapidly embracing generative AI for trip planning, with usage rising from 17 per cent last year to 26 per cent this year. Among those who used GenAI for planning, 97 per cent reported positive results. Nearly half (49 per cent) said it helped them save time, while 45 per cent discovered lesser-known attractions and 44 per cent found the process more creative and enjoyable.

The study also highlights how loyalty programmes are shaping travel behaviour. Ninety-two per cent of Indian travellers are part of at least one loyalty scheme, with 47 per cent saying it has encouraged them to travel more often for leisure and 46 per cent opting for premium upgrades.

Globally, the report found that travellers increasingly rely on AI for smarter decision-making, with usage up 64 per cent compared to last year. About 64 per cent said they would pay for an AI travel assistant to provide in-trip information, and 17 per cent indicated they would pay up to five per cent of their trip’s value for such services.

However, 25 per cent of respondents expressed frustration over outdated or inaccurate AI-generated information, and an equal number felt the technology failed to capture their preferences.

Decius Valmorbida, President of Travel at Amadeus, said, “The rapid rise in Generative AI usage shows that travellers are eager for smarter, more personalised experiences. But the data also reveals a clear message: expectations are high, and the industry must work together to meet them. At Amadeus, we see a big opportunity to collaborate across the travel ecosystem to ensure AI delivers real value – reducing friction, enhancing confidence and making every journey more intuitive and enjoyable.”

Mani Ganeshan, Senior Vice President, Head of APAC Engineering and Amadeus India, added, “In a digital-first country like India, it’s no surprise to see the enthusiasm and rapid adoption of GenAI in travel decisions. Travellers here are not just ready for innovation, they expect it. AI-powered technologies like intelligent itinerary recommendations, real-time rebooking, and hyper-personalised travel planning make travel seamless from personalised planning to biometric boarding.”

He added that technologies like DigiYatra have already cut airport entry-to-boarding times to minutes, setting the stage for scalable and secure biometric travel solutions across India.

The study further noted that 90 per cent of Indian air travellers experience some form of anxiety during travel, with concerns peaking around security checks, packing, and flight delays. However, many are open to adopting technology to ease these worries.

Two-thirds of global respondents expressed interest in remote baggage check-in, while 74 per cent of Indian travellers prefer biometric gateways for smoother airport experiences, higher than the global average of 69 per cent. The rise of contactless payments, mobile wallets, and UPI has positioned India as one of the most promising markets for biometric and AI-led travel innovation.

Other tools easing travel anxiety include real-time updates through mobile apps (29 per cent), digital wallets for document storage (27 per cent), smart baggage tracking systems (26 per cent), and integrated super apps (26 per cent).