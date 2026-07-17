India’s GCC boom brings senior Indian executives back from the US

When a multinational engineering company recently sought a quality leader for its global capability centre (GCC) in India, it hired an Indian executive with extensive experience in European and North American compliance environments.

In another assignment, executive search firm Catenon placed a returning technologist with two decades of global experience as the head of data science at a GCC.

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Similar moves are playing out across industries. Tathagat Varma returned from the US to become vice-president and head of Ralph Lauren’s India GCC, while Rohit Kaila moved back to lead Wayfair’s India centre.

India’s GCC boom is not only creating technology jobs. It is also drawing a growing number of mid-career and senior Indian executives back from overseas with the promise of larger mandates, global responsibilities and leadership roles that were once concentrated at corporate headquarters abroad.

India is now home to more than 2,000 GCCs, a number projected to rise to 3,000 by 2030. These centres have accounted for a significant share of technology hiring over the past year as multinational companies expand their engineering, artificial intelligence, product development and business operations in the country.

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The expansion has also created demand for executives who can connect global strategy with the realities of operating in India.

“These are roles built around the specific depth that a long international career provides, their experience of navigating US or European corporate cultures, paired with an intuitive grasp of how decisions actually get made in India, makes these leaders unusually effective bridge-builders … localising strategy without diluting it,” said Gaurav Chattur, co-founder and managing director of Catenon Asia Pacific.

Chattur said the executive search firm had seen a sharp increase in mandates involving returning Indian professionals.

Visa pressures build

Changes in US immigration and visa policies are also influencing the movement, particularly among executives still waiting for green cards or permanent residency.

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“The majority of this mid & senior talent churn traces back to developments in the US, particularly the H-1B visa situation since late 2025. Steeper visa fees, the tariff war, the proposed HIRE Act etc. have all contributed to talent choosing to return. Some movers are being forced out while others are voluntary,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno.

Indian nationals have traditionally accounted for more than 70% of H-1B visas issued annually. They also face some of the longest waits for US permanent residency because of per-country caps on employment-based green cards.

For professionals facing prolonged immigration uncertainty, a senior position in India can now offer both greater stability and a clearer career path.

But immigration pressures are only part of the story.

Bigger roles in India

GCCs in India have moved well beyond their earlier role as offshore centres handling back-end technology and support work.

Many now own global products, manage business-critical platforms and lead work in AI, cybersecurity, data science, engineering and digital transformation. Running these operations requires leaders with technical depth, industry expertise and the ability to work across cultures.

“Indian professionals who've worked overseas and then returned to India bring all three. They understand what global enterprises expect. They understand how to build at India scale. And they understand the market dynamics that make India a unique advantage,” said Nitika Goel, managing partner at management consultancy Zinnov.

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For many returning executives, the move is therefore not a compromise or a lifestyle-led relocation. It is a step forward in their careers, with India-based roles increasingly offering global influence and decision-making authority.

Goel said the trend should not be viewed simply as reverse migration. Instead, it reflects skilled professionals moving to markets where they see the strongest opportunities.

While precise numbers are difficult to establish, Xpheno estimates that more than 7,000 returning mid- and senior-level executives with over 10 years of experience have joined India’s top 125 GCCs.

The US is the largest source market, accounting for about 2,800 returnees, followed by the UK with around 800.

The flow of talent out of India, however, remains strong. Over the past 12 months, about 103,000 mid- and senior-level white-collar professionals moved into India from overseas, while around 130,000 moved out, according to Xpheno.

Not all returning executives are joining GCCs. Chattur said manufacturing companies were also actively looking for senior leaders with international experience, particularly for roles involving quality, compliance, operations and global supply chains.

Return numbers climb

Xpheno’s data indicates a nearly sevenfold increase in the number of senior professionals with more than 10 years of experience returning from the US since 2023, although the growth comes from a relatively small base.

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The number rose from about 350 in 2023 to 2,400 in 2025. The broader pool of senior professionals moving from the US to India increased from 650 to 2,800 over the same period.

“The current trajectory of tech talent movement is set on a path where the returnees' volume this year will exceed the previous year's count and further drop the net talent balance. It would not be surprising if the recent H1B move causes the returnees count to surpass the count of outbound tech talent to the US,” Karanth said.

The movement reflects a broader evolution in India’s corporate and technology landscape.

As GCCs gain control over products, platforms and global business functions, leadership roles in India are becoming comparable in scope to those available at overseas headquarters. The country is increasingly becoming a place where products are built, processes are designed and enterprise-wide decisions are made, rather than merely executed.

For Indian executives who have spent years building careers overseas, that shift is making the prospect of returning more attractive.

“When you can attract globally experienced leaders to India because the work delivers measurable enterprise value at global scale, you've fundamentally evolved the model,” Goel said.

