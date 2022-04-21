Indie gaming studio Tentworks to unveil City Block Builder NFTs soon

Homegrown indie gaming studio Tentworks Interactive is all set to debut their game City Block Builder at the Pax East expo in the US. This expo, which is on till April 25 at Boston, celebrates global gaming and gaming culture and is attended by game publishers and studios from across the world.

Besides launching their game, Tentworks is also going to unveil NFT (non-fungible tokens) trading cards. Those who buy these NFTs will get exclusive access to Tentworks’ games and features, free chats with developers, and access to in-house conferences, etc.

Tentworks has built its NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain and the three packs (Rock, Roll, and Iconic) are going to be available on Openseas.io. The Iconic pack comes with one guaranteed rare card. There is also a fourth pack called the Starter pack which will be launched alongside the three and it is a collection of the three other packs with one additional guaranteed rare card. Every pack has three NFTs in it (with the exception of the Starter pack) and comes with a free City Block Builder base game.

“While we have been a part of Pax West and Gamescom in the past, Pax East is special because we are set to embark on our journey in the NFT space. Unlike other NFTs where the user can see what they are buying, users will have to purchase and mint the NFT packs without knowing what card they will receive making it as exciting as the old Pokémon trading card game,” said Jayaditt Basani, CEO and founder of Tentworks Interactive.

“We are making a limited 1000 packs up for grabs as of now and will follow an active queuing system to ensure that our customers won't be burdened from large gas fees,” Basani added. Tentworks will allow enthusiasts to join the whitelist of the NFT sale by either signing up at PAX East or when the game is available for pre-order.

Tentworks’ City Block Builder made its debut at Gamescom in 2021 and is as a management-style tycoon game that allows users to run independent businesses like diners, cinemas in a 1950’s Los Angeles setting.

