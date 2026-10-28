Indus appstore is now PhonePe appstore, platform crosses 200 million devices

The company is also launching phonepeappstore.com, a web store that allows consumers to browse and buy digital goods through desktop and mobile browsers without downloading a separate app.

200 Million Devices Reached

PhonePe Appstore said it is now present on over 200 million devices, driven largely by partnerships with original equipment manufacturers. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana are its top five states by adoption.

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Its catalogue includes apps such as ChatGPT, Duolingo, ShareChat and Sony LIV, along with games including Honor of Kings and Hitwicket. Social, action and simulation games are among the platform’s leading gaming categories.

New Revenue Avenues for Developers

Priya Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer at the PhonePe Appstore, described the rebranding as a major milestone that brings the trust and reach of the PhonePe brand to the platform.

“Developers can look beyond simple app discovery and unlock new ways to earn—including ads, gift cards, and top-ups,” Narasimhan said.

The company positions the marketplace as a way for developers to reach a wider audience while using PhonePe’s ecosystem for integrated payments, advertising and business insights. It says the model is designed to help developers promote and grow their businesses with improved margins.

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Digital Top-Ups Next

The PhonePe Appstore has outlined a feature pipeline that includes digital top-ups, enabling instant purchase of in-game currencies, skins, dating-app boosts and technology-related top-ups. Gaming top-ups are expected to roll out first.

With the rebrand, PhonePe is seeking to position the store as a single destination for India’s digital lifestyle spending—combining app and game discovery with payments-led commerce for gift cards, top-ups and other digital products.