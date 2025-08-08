Infinix GT 30 5G+ launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Cyber Mecha design for ₹19,499

Infinix has launched its latest mid-premium smartphone, the GT 30 5G+, in India, targeting mobile gamers with a combination of performance hardware, AI tools, and custom design elements. Priced from ₹19,499, the device will be available from 14 August on Flipkart, with launch offers bringing the effective starting price down to ₹17,999.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications

The GT 30 5G+ introduces segment-first GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers for console-style controls, Krafton-certified 90FPS gameplay in BGMI, and a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design featuring programmable white LED lighting that reacts to notifications, charging, and music playback.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual RAM). Thermal management is handled by a six-layer 3D vapor chamber cooling system, and Infinix says it offers 20% better heat dissipation than the previous generation.

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced durability, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of cameras, the GT 30 5G+ comes with a 64MP Sony main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and AI-based editing tools such as AI Extender, AI Eraser, and AI Cutout. Both the rear and 13MP front cameras support 4K video recording, with the front also featuring screen flash for low-light selfies.

The phone features a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also has bypass charging to reduce heat during gaming, and reverse charging for powering other devices.

Running XOS 15 based on Android 15, the GT 30 5G+ includes AI tools like AI Note, Writing Assistant, and the Folax voice assistant. Infinix has promised two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches.

Pricing and Availability

The smartphone is available in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White colour options. It will be available from 14 August on Flipkart.

8GB + 128GB: ₹19,499

8GB + 256GB: ₹20,999

Infinix is also offering a limited-period bundle with the GT Gaming Kit through the company’s website.