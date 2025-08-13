Infinix GT 30 5G+ to go on sale tomorrow: Check offers, prices and more details here

The new Infinix GT 30 5G+ will go on sale tomorrow, 14 August 2025, with sales beginning exclusively on Flipkart at noon. The device will be available at a special launch price of ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹19,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant, inclusive of offers. Without these, the respective prices will be ₹19,499 and ₹20,999.

Advertisement

Customers can avail an instant discount of ₹1,500 using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, or choose an equivalent exchange bonus. The smartphone will also be available via select retail outlets and the brand’s official website, with bundle offers for a limited period.

The GT 30 5G+ features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with an AnTuTu score exceeding 779,000, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual memory), and a 6-layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System. It supports Krafton-certified 90FPS gameplay in BGMI and includes segment-first GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers, which can be customised for in-game actions or app controls.

Its 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness, with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device also includes a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and wired reverse charging.

Advertisement

The design, called Cyber Mecha 2.0, incorporates sharp geometric patterns and a programmable white LED light on the back that responds to charging, notifications, and music. It will be available in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White.

Running XOS 15 on Android 15, the phone comes with AI tools such as AI Note, Writing Assistant, and Folax Voice AI. Infinix promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches. The camera system comprises a 64MP Sony primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 13MP front camera, with support for 4K video recording.