Infinix GT 30 Pro launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check details, specifications here

Infinix has launched the GT 30 Pro, a gaming-centric smartphone aimed at the mid-premium segment in India. The device introduces several first-in-segment features, including shoulder gaming triggers for enhanced gaming capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The GT 30 Pro will go on sale from 12 June 2025 exclusively via Flipkart. It is available in two colour variants: Dark Flare and Blade White, and will be priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and ₹26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Infinix has also anninced a special launch day price of ₹22,999 has also been announced for the first day of sale.

Key Specifications and Features

The GT 30 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate. It will be paired with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable up to 24GB).

The display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone also has shoulder triggers, the first in its segment, offering tactile input for gameplay and can also be used for customisable shortcuts outside of gaming.

The design follows Infinix’s Cyber Mecha 2.0 aesthetic, with RGB LED lighting on the Dark Flare model and white illumination on the Blade White variant. The LED lights can be customised to respond to events like incoming calls, charging, or in-game actions.

There's also a 5,400 mm² vapour chamber cooling system to manage thermal performance. Infinix says that this setup improves heat dissipation and reduces surface temperature during extended gaming sessions.

The phone also has XBOOST AI features, such as Esports Mode for reduced distractions, real-time audio enhancements, AI image stabilisation, and adaptive touch response through ZoneTouch Master technology. The GT 30 Pro supports bypass charging, which routes power directly to the motherboard, lowering battery heat by up to 4°C.

Accessories

Infinix is also offering a GT Gaming Kit, which includes a MagCase and a cooling fan. The fan, made from aluminium alloy, operates at 4,500 RPM and features RGB lighting. The kit is priced at ₹1,999 and will be available for ₹1,199 when bundled with the smartphone.