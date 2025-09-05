Infinix GT 30 review: The gaming phone that's a complete package

When I first unboxed the Infinix GT 30, I knew this wasn’t going to be a typical mid-range smartphone. It doesn’t just want to fit in, it wants to stand out. With its mecha-style design, RGB backlighting, and dedicated gaming triggers, the GT 30 is clearly targeting gamers who want performance and flair without breaking the bank. I didn't just use it for a week, I put it through the wringer and gamed nonstop on the phone. Here's my review.

Design and Display

The design is bold, unapologetically so. The GT 30’s mechanical-inspired styling, combined with customisable RGB lighting, makes it look like something built for gamers rather than casual users. It may not appeal to minimalists, but if you enjoy a bit of flair, this phone certainly delivers.

Up front, the 6.78-inch AMOLED display impressed me right away. With a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and brightness peaking at a staggering 4500 nits, the screen felt fluid and sharp whether I was gaming or streaming content. Scrolling was silky smooth, colours popped, and visibility under harsh sunlight was excellent. Gorilla Glass 7i protection also adds reassurance against scratches and accidental drops.

Performance and Gaming

Powering the GT 30 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, built on a 4nm process. In day-to-day use, the phone handled everything I threw at it without a hiccup. But my main motive here was to test its gaming capabilities. After all, this is where its claim to fame lies.

I tested it with BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact. BGMI and COD ran at 90FPS with stable frame rates, while Genshin Impact hovered around 40–45FPS on medium settings. The phone stayed surprisingly cool thanks to its vapour chamber cooling system, which definitely adds to the comfort during longer sessions. For a sub-₹20,000 device, the performance was solid.

The addition of “GT Triggers" enhanced my gaming experience, especially in COD and BGMI, where quick reflexes matter. But if you're not a gamer and you're thinking that these buttons will go to waste, then don't worry. You can customise them to do multiple actions. When not in gaming mode, I used them as a skip button for my Spotify playlists, which meant that I didn't even have to look at my phone when a random song started playing.

Cameras

The cameras are where the GT 30 reminds you that it’s first and foremost a gaming phone. The 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor does a decent job in good lighting, but low-light performance leaves a lot to be desired, mainly because there’s no optical image stabilisation.

The 8MP ultrawide is serviceable but nothing special, and the 13MP selfie camera produces decent results outdoors, though it struggles in dim environments with aggressive smoothing. Video recording goes up to 4K at 30fps with electronic stabilisation, but again, this isn’t a device made for serious mobile photography, so don't treat it as one. I know I didn't.

Software and Updates

The GT 30 runs Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15 skin. I appreciated the new additions like the Dynamic Bar (an iOS-like notification feature) and AI-based battery optimisation. That said, XOS still feels a little cluttered with preloaded apps I didn’t need.

Infinix promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. While it’s not bad for the price point, it still is something to keep in mind if long-term software longevity is a priority for you.

Battery and Charging

Battery life on the GT 30 is excellent. The 5500mAh cell comfortably lasted me a full day of heavy usage, gaming, video streaming, and constant notifications included. On lighter days, I stretched it to about a day and a half.

Charging is handled by a 45W fast charger included in the box. I got from zero to 50% in about 30 minutes, and a full charge in just under an hour. The phone also supports bypass charging (handy for gaming without heating the battery) and 10W reverse charging, which can power up smaller devices in a pinch.

Verdict

The Infinix GT 30 is one of the most distinctive gaming phones you can buy under ₹20,000 right now. It offers a gorgeous 144Hz AMOLED display, reliable performance with the Dimensity 7400, excellent battery life, and unique extras like RGB lighting and gaming triggers.

Of course, it’s not perfect. The cameras are average, the storage uses a slower UFS 2.2 standard, and the software could use a bit more polish. But if your priority is gaming and multimedia, this phone punches well above its weight.

For gamers on a budget, the Infinix GT 30 is a surprisingly complete package, and one of the most fun phones I’ve tested in this segment.