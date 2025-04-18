Infinix Note 50s 5G+ launched in India with AMOLED display, starting at ₹14,999

Infinix has introduced its new budget 5G smartphone, the Note 50s 5G+, in India, offering a feature-packed experience at an aggressive price point. Launched on April 18, the device is positioned to compete in the sub-₹20,000 category with a sleek design, high refresh rate display, and performance-oriented hardware.

Certified with military-grade durability and an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes, the Note 50s 5G+ is built to handle everyday challenges. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour depth, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs XOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The phone also includes a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and a charger included in the box.

On the photography front, the Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps, 10x digital zoom, and AI-assisted features such as AI Eraser, AIGC Mode, and dual LED flash.

The smartphone is available exclusively via Flipkart, offered in three colour variants: Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey, and Burgundy Red (Metallic Finishes). The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at ₹14,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹16,999 as part of the launch day offer.