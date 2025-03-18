Infinix to launch new AI Ring, AI Buds, Note 50 series on March 20 launch event: Report

Infinix is set to hold its Infinix AI∞ Beta event on March 20 at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST), where the company is expected to announce its new AI strategy and introduce several new products. According to a report by GSMArena, Infinix will unveil the Infinix Note 50 series alongside two new AIoT products - Infinix AI Ring and Infinix AI Buds.

The Infinix Note 50 series, which includes a base model, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant, was previously launched in Indonesia earlier this month. The series will feature One-Tap Infinix AI∞, which is designed to offer on-screen intelligence capable of handling basic Q&A tasks and more advanced features like recognising addresses and creating multiple new contacts and calendar entries.

The Infinix AI Ring will be available in two colour options and different sizes. Instead of a dock, it will come with a charging case. The smart ring is expected to support sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement.

Meanwhile, the Infinix AI Buds will feature "exceptional noise cancellation" and language translation capabilities. According to GSMArena, the charging case will have a translucent lid and a touchscreen that allows users to take pictures using the connected smartphone's camera, adjust noise cancellation levels, control music playback, and monitor the battery levels of the buds and case. The touchscreen will also display the time.

Infinix is positioning these launches under its "AI For All" vision, which aims to integrate advanced AI technology into everyday life at an affordable price point. More details are expected to be revealed at the event on March 20.