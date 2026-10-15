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Infosys is hiring 20,000 freshers in the AI Era. But will their jobs look the same?

Infosys is hiring 20,000 freshers in the AI Era. But will their jobs look the same?

Infosys is set to hire 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2026, doubling its focus on AI-driven services. CEO Salil Parekh highlighted that AI could soon account for up to 30% of the company’s work, reshaping IT operations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:43 PM IST
Infosys is hiring 20,000 freshers in the AI Era. But will their jobs look the same?In 2025, Infosys reportedly hired 20,000 freshers, and it is planning to hire 20,000 more in FY 2026.

Infosys is reportedly planning to hire 20,000 new freshers despite expanding artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the company. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Salil Parekh, CEO and managing director of Infosys, said that he expects nearly 50% of its work to involve AI-related services within the next two to three years.

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He highlighted that AI services already contribute to over 8% of Infosys’ revenue in the previous quarter, and that they are growing rapidly. Currently, over 80,000 of its employees use AI coding tools, but it is planning to hire more freshers in the coming months.

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“It (AI) is growing at a fantastic pace. If you sort of extrapolate that by a few quarters, you already start to see that's 20-30 per cent of our work in a few quarters, and maybe in two or three years, almost half of our work,” Parekh said.

Infosys hiring plans in the AI era

In 2025, Infosys reportedly hired 20,000 freshers, and it is planning to hire 20,000 more in FY 2026. Before being deployed on client projects, the new recruits will undergo AI training to help businesses implement the technology and navigate organisational changes. This showcases how IT giants are hiring freshers to help to work on AI implementation and client problem-solving.

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The hiring expansion is reported to meet the growing demand for AI services, rather than simply cutting back on hiring because of automation. The shift will help employees adjust to the new ways of working. The new tools include helping companies use AI to write, test, and maintain software, upgrade outdated software and IT systems, and develop AI systems that can perform tasks.

AI services could account for 20%–30% of Infosys' work in the coming quarters if the current growth momentum persists, Parekh said. This showcases how AI is reshaping IT services workflows, from developing and maintaining software to helping clients transform their business operations.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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