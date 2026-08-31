Inside Tim Cook’s rise at Apple: The journey from operations to CEO

As his duties progressively broadened, Cook became integral to Apple's daily management, ultimately paving the way for his appointment as chief executive officer.

Must read: Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

Cook's early roles at Apple

In March 1998, Cook joined Apple as senior vice president for worldwide operations and subsequently took on the role of vice president for worldwide sales and operations, concentrating primarily on streamlining operational efficiency and managing Apple's supply chain.

Cook closed factories and warehouses and shifted production towards contract manufacturers, helping reduce Apple's inventory from months to days. His team also made long-term investments in supplies such as flash memory, helping secure components later used in products including the iPod Nano, iPhone and iPad.

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In January 2007, Cook was promoted to lead operations. He later became Apple's chief operating officer. When Jobs took medical leave, Cook assumed responsibility for much of Apple's day-to-day operations while Jobs continued making major decisions.

Must read: How Tim Cook introduced larger iPhone screens and changed Apple’s smartphone strategy

From COO to Apple's CEO

After Jobs resigned as CEO, Cook was appointed Apple's chief executive on August 24, 2011. He had already been closely involved in running the company's operations, making the move a continuation of his growing responsibilities at Apple.

As CEO, Cook introduced changes to Apple's executive structure and promoted a more collaborative leadership culture. In 2012, he reorganised responsibilities across senior executives following the troubled Apple Maps launch and changes in the company's performance.

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Cook also focused on people, strategy and execution, while expanding Apple's charitable giving and environmental efforts.

Cook's next position at Apple

After more than 15 years as CEO, Cook is set to leave the role on September 1, 2026, under a multi-year succession plan. He will become Apple's executive chairman, while John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will become CEO.

For readers following Apple's leadership, Cook's career represents a progression from managing the company's operations to running its global business - and now moving into a new role at the top of its board.