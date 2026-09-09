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Instagram 80s photo trend goes viral: How to create your own retro photo using ChatGPT

Instagram 80s photo trend goes viral: How to create your own retro photo using ChatGPT

A wave of nostalgia is taking over social media, with users giving their photos a distinctly 1980s makeover using AI tools and a carefully crafted prompt.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Instagram 80s photo trend goes viral: How to create your own retro photo using ChatGPTChatGPT helps users turn modern portraits into authentic-looking 1980s-style photos.

Instagram is seeing a fresh wave of nostalgia as users turn ordinary photographs into portraits that look as if they were captured in the 1980s. The viral trend uses ChatGPT to recreate the decade’s visual style, changing clothing, hairstyles, accessories, backgrounds, lighting and film texture while keeping the person recognisable.

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The trend has also moved to Instagram Stories, where users share prompts and use the platform’s “Add Yours” sticker to invite friends and followers to participate. Depending on the instructions, your image can resemble an old family photograph, Bollywood studio portrait, wedding picture, vintage magazine shoot or film still, offering a way to imagine yourself in another era.

What is the Instagram 80s look trend?

The trend lets users reimagine their photographs as if they were taken around 1980. ChatGPT can retain recognisable facial features while changing the hair, clothing, accessories and surroundings to reflect mid-1980s aesthetics.

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The effect can include bold silhouettes, statement accessories, layered details, distinctive colours and textures, plus analogue grain, faded colours, direct flash, and subtle softness. Users can also choose different settings to give the image a more personal retro feel.

How to create your own 80s look using ChatGPT

Upload a clear photograph to ChatGPT and use the following prompt:

Prompt: Using my uploaded photo, show me what I would have looked like around 1985. Preserve my identity, facial features, skin tone, age, and recognizable appearance. Reimagine my hair, clothing, accessories, and surroundings with bold, unmistakably mid-1980s styling - expressive silhouettes, statement accessories, layered details, distinctive colors, and textures. Make it feel like a genuine 1985 photograph with analog grain, faded color, direct flash, and subtle softness. Add a period-accurate 1980s red-orange date stamp in the lower corner - no modern objects or text.

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You can further specify Bollywood, wedding, disco, family-album or magazine styles. If needed, refine the same image by changing its hairstyle, clothing, background or lighting.

Before sharing, check the result carefully. AI can produce inaccurate facial details, jewellery, hands, clothing patterns or backgrounds, so treat the image as a creative interpretation rather than an authentic historical photograph.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:59 AM IST
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