Instagram brings Linked Reels: Here's what it means and how you can use it

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows creators to link reels together, enabling audiences to follow content in a more episodic format. The update, announced on Thursday, is designed to support the growing trend of creators producing “Reels series” that develop around a central theme or storyline.

Advertisement

The new option, called Linked Reels, lets creators connect one reel to another, making it easier for viewers to dive deeper into related content. Both newly uploaded and previously published reels can be linked, although content shared exclusively with close friends or subscribers will not be eligible.

When uploading a reel, creators will see a “Link a reel” option beneath the caption field. They can select an existing reel to link, give the connection a short title of up to 15 characters, and share the content. Reels can also be linked retroactively by editing older posts. The feature includes controls to edit or remove links at any time, giving creators flexibility to reorganise or update their series.

Instagram said the feature is based on creator feedback, reflecting demand for tools that better support episodic storytelling on the platform. While the company has not disclosed when the tool will roll out globally, it is expected to become widely available in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

With this addition, Instagram is aiming to deepen user engagement at a time when short-form video remains one of the most competitive areas in social media. By encouraging series-based content, the platform could also make it easier for creators to retain audiences over time.