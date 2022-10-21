Instagram brings more ways to block contacts, nudge people to be more respectful in DMs

Instagram has introduced a new way to effectively block unwanted contacts, detect Hidden Words better and also nudge users to be more respectful in DMs. These new features will be able to protect users from inappropriate content in a more effective manner and at the same time introduce some checks and balances to reduce the occurrence of offensive comments and words.

Blocking

Instagram has tried to make it more difficult for someone that has been blocked to contact them again. With this new feature, every time you block someone, you'll also have the option to block other accounts they may have or create. This will stop a common practice of stalking/harassing using new accounts. Instagram has not mentioned how they plan to detect that the same person has created another account.

The social media platform had updated how blocking works on Instagram last year. A new feature allowed the user to not only block a single account, but also any new accounts that person may create. This new update will allow the user to also block existing accounts that person may already have. According to Instagram, the app’s community may need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

Hidden Words Detection

As the name suggests, Hidden Words are terms that are masquerading as harmless words with the help of some spelling mistakes. The company had launched Hidden Words feature last year. And it claims that more than one in five people with large followings have turned on the feature. It will automatically filter harmful content from their comments and message requests. When the user turns on Hidden Words for comments, on average, they see 40 per cent fewer comments that might be offensive, according to Instagram.

Instagram is now starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Everyone will continue to be able to turn these settings on or off at any time and build a custom list with additional words, phrases, and emojis they may want to hide.

Nudging People to Be Respectful in Comments and DMs

Nudging people is another feature that will allow users to maintain an atmosphere of respect.

Nudges can reduce the amount of hurtful remarks on Instagram, which is why Instagram is introducing more of them. Now, a new notification will encourage people to pause and consider how they want to respond before replying to a comment. These nudges are live now for people whose apps are set to English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese or Arabic.

The app will also start reminding people to be respectful in DMs when sending a message request to a creator. This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request. Instagram will be rolling out this reminder feature globally in the coming weeks.

