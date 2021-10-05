Instagram combines IGTV and feed videos in one format; introduces a new video tab

Alexandru Voica, EMEA tech comms at Facebook, has said that starting today, its photo and video sharing platform Instagram is combining IGTV and feed videos into one format -- Instagram Video.

"We’re also introducing a new Video tab on your profile, where this combined video format will live, to make it easier for people to discover new video content," he said via a series of tweets.

He said people will also be able to find all these videos plus livestreams in the new and improved app called 'Instagram TV'.

"Whether you're watching a quick comedy skit from King Bach or a makeup tutorial from Huda Beauty, the app makes it easy to find the best videos from Instagram creators," he said.

The company also announced new features to help make creating videos "more seamless". "We’re introducing trimming, filters, people and location tagging for all video. We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain, and connect with their audiences, and we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram," tweeted Voica.

He said video now accounts for almost half of all time spent on Facebook. "...and we’ve seen the creator community dive deeply into video content - and use it to connect with their communities more than ever," he added.

The company also announced the launch of co-streaming on Facebook Gaming for its gaming video creators. "Co-streaming aims to increase discoverability for creators, encourage collaboration between creators and elevate the viewing experience for everyone," said Voica.

He said with co-streaming, creators can stream with one another concurrently, allowing viewers to navigate easily between the co-streams to watch from different perspectives.

