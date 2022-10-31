Instagram down: Users flood Twitter with memes and reactions

Several Instagram users on Monday said they were facing issues using the app. They also said that were being bombarded with a bogus message claiming their accounts will be suspended by the end of today. Some users have reported that their accounts have been disabled or suspended.

"Instagram appears to be crashing or my accounts have been disabled," one user tweeted.

In a tweet, Instagram communications said, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown"

People took to Twitter to vent out their emotions and #instagramdown soon started trending.

One user wrote, “It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account #instagramdown." "All of us coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown." another user tweeted.

Me trying to recover my Instagram account #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3cOPNCBX2w — sparsh kanak (@kanak_sparsh) October 31, 2022

me if i don't get back my ig account that has all my old memories on it #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1tUsSS0FjR — tali (@taliheffetz) October 31, 2022

Me apologising to my wifi after finding out Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wk0I5XT91e — ABSOLUT VODKA (@VodkaTweetz) October 31, 2022

Instagram just suspended my account for no reason.



Me: pic.twitter.com/IrJCZH0uir — DIYA MEHTA (@diyaaamehtaa) October 31, 2022

everyone coming to twitter to confirm that instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YGhrKvL9xW — kaz 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@karryannkk) October 28, 2022