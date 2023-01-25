Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: How to make your Insta avatar and use it

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets users create an avatar and use it as a profile picture. You don't even have to replace your original display picture. Instagram has introduced a new 'flip' mechanism to accomodate both, your original profile photo and the avatar profile photo.

The new Dynamic Profile Photo feature is available to all users. If you don't see it on your Instagram app, check the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for the latest update to the application.

How to use Dynamic Profile Photo feature?

In order to use this feature, you first need to create a new avatar. First go to your own profile on the app. On the top left, you'll see your original display picture. Just tap and hold it. In the subsequent pop up, you will see two tabs, click on the right tab.

On that tab you will see the option to create an 'avatar' and a toggle to add it to your profile picture. When you hit create, you'll get a range of options to customise your avatar, including skin tone, face shape, facial hair and even clothes. Once the customisation is complete, you just need to hit save. After creating the avatar, you can turn on the "Add to pofile picture" option.

You can also edit your avatar at any instant.

Other users will be able to swipe on your profile photo to see your avatar waving back at them.

