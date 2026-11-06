Instagram Edits arrives on Mac with AI tools: How Meta wants to challenge CapCut

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Instagram Edits for Mac - What can you do?

One of the biggest additions is support for AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This lets compatible AI assistants interact with the editing app and help you with tasks such as assembling rough video cuts. You can then make further changes yourself instead of relying entirely on automated editing.

The desktop app also brings a more detailed editing workspace. Creators can work with multiple video and audio tracks, use keyframes to create transitions and make precise cuts with audio waveforms. For those who want greater control over their videos' appearance, Meta has included colour wheels, curves, and log conversion tools.

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You can also import your own fonts and LUTs, customise keyboard shortcuts and access Instagram’s licensed music library. The app supports automatic captions in multiple languages, along with hundreds of sound and video effects.

Another useful addition is direct publishing. Creators can upload finished videos to Instagram with features such as tagging, location details and Trial Reels. The app also supports horizontal and vertical formats.

Instagram Edits - Availability and what’s coming next

The Mac version is currently available for desktop users, while Meta has not announced a Windows or Linux release. The company is also working on a feature that will let you move between your phones and computers while continuing to edit the same project.

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Meta launched Edits last year as an alternative to CapCut. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s latest earnings call that the app had crossed 50 million active users.

The desktop expansion could help Meta attract creators who need more editing control than a smartphone can offer.