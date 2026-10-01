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Instagram Edits gets AI assistant: CapCut rival can now analyse your videos and audience trends

Instagram Edits gets AI assistant: CapCut rival can now analyse your videos and audience trends

Instagram’s new Edits assistant analyses views, retention, likes, shares and audience trends to surface personalised insights, helping creators understand content performance while keeping creative decisions in their own hands.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Instagram Edits gets AI assistant: CapCut rival can now analyse your videos and audience trendsInstagram’s Edits gets an AI assistant that analyses creator performance and audience trends. (Photo: Edits)

Creating videos is only one part of being a creator today. Understanding why a video performs well, where viewers drop off, and what content connects with an audience can be just as important. Instagram is now bringing an AI video assistant to Edits, its video creation app, giving creators a new way to understand how their content is performing. The conversational tool can analyse a creator’s Instagram metrics, audience interests, comments, and trending content to identify patterns and offer personalised insights.

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While Edits competes with apps such as CapCut for video creation and management, Instagram's new AI feature takes a different approach by focusing on performance analysis rather than creating or editing videos for users.

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What can Instagram Edits AI assistant do?

The new assistant can analyse metrics including follows, views, video retention, likes and shares. It can also consider comments, what is trending on Instagram and what a creator’s audience is interested in. By combining this information, the tool can identify performance patterns over time and surface insights that may not be obvious from individual metrics.

Instagram says it developed the assistant with a group of creators. Brett Westervelt, who leads Edits, said creators wanted a tool that could handle the analysis while leaving the creative work to them. So, if you use Edits, the assistant is meant to help you understand your content rather than decide what to create.

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Meta first previewed the AI assistant in June at an invite-only creator event, where it also announced that it was working on a desktop version of Edits. The app is positioned as a competitor to CapCut, giving creators another option to create and manage video content.

Instagram Edits vs YouTube: AI takes different roles

As per a TechCrunch report, Instagram's update comes as YouTube also develops a conversational video editing tool, expected to arrive early next year. While YouTube's planned feature aims to help with the editing process, Instagram is taking a more analytics-focused approach, using AI to help creators understand how their content is performing. Instagram also limits usage of its AI assistant. Creators who need more access can get it through a Meta One subscription.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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