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Meta relies on AI to improve Instagram content recommendations

According to Bloomberg, Meta has been using more advanced AI models to identify content that does not comply with Instagram’s recommendation guidelines. The company said users are now reporting unwanted recommendations about 50% less frequently than a year ago.

The flagged material includes depictions of violence and sexually suggestive content. Instagram’s recommendation systems can show users posts from accounts they do not follow, making content moderation an important part of what appears in their feeds.

However, the changes come amid a wider debate over how social media platforms should regulate content in India, which has more than half a billion social media users.

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India raises concerns over Instagram and WhatsApp

The report also highlights the pressure Meta faces from both the Indian government and sections of the public over its content policies.

Leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party movement have alleged that the government is cracking down on social media posts related to student protests. Government officials, meanwhile, have defended censorship orders, describing them as legal measures necessary to tackle misinformation and maintain public order.

Separately, Bloomberg reports that Indian authorities have asked Meta to remove child abuse content from Instagram. The government has also asked the company to delay the rollout of a new WhatsApp feature over concerns that it could be misused to facilitate online fraud.

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These developments put Meta’s content moderation practices and its relationship with Indian regulators under greater scrutiny.