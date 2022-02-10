Instagram gets bulk delete options, option to review past interactions

Instagram has rolled out a set of new features for users to make it easier for them to remove posts, comments, and other activities from the platform. These new features were a part of the platform’s Safer Internet Day initiative. Users can now delete posts and comments in bulk, review older interactions on their account and also search content by date. All of these new features can be accessed under a new section in the user’s profile called ‘Your Activity’.

Instagram users can bulk delete or archive their content, including posts, Stories, IGTV posts, and Reels along with all interactions.

Interactions that can be deleted include comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc. Users can also filter their content and interactions by date and search through past likes, comments, and story replies over specific dates from the Your Activity section.

The new features also allow users to find recently archived and deleted content, check their search history, view links visited in the past from Instagram, and also find out how much time they’ve spent on the platform. All this information can also be downloaded.

The bulk delete option, particularly, makes things easier for users. Before this, each and every post would need to be individually deleted.

The Your Activity section can be accessed from your profile page under the menu button from the upper right corner.

Instagram has been testing these features since the end of 2021 and as the platform explained, the new options have been rolled out to help users stay safe and keep their accounts safe. This also gives users more control over their activity along with an option to remove anything unpleasant or whatever they might have changed their minds about.

