Instagram has a new map feature that makes it easier to find popular spots around you

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will allow users access to a searchable and dynamic map experience on the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share some details about the new Maps experience and explained that it is going to help users discover tagged locations and places around them.

The Maps feature on Instagram allows users to filter out and search for locations by picking preferable options off a list of categories that include restaurants, theatres, beauty salons, cafes, etc. Before this feature rolled in, the only maps feature Instagram supported showed only tagged posts.

This new update will furnish a list of places that can be accessed and visited around a user and as Meta explained, the feature will give users a more dynamic experience when it comes to locating popular spots around them via tagged posts, stories, and guides. Users can also find locations relevant to the hashtags they are searching for on Instagram.

See the map by:

📍 tapping location tags in Feed or Stories

📍 searching a city or hashtags in Explore pic.twitter.com/BWY3M4HNOI — Instagram (@instagram) July 19, 2022

"We’re introducing a new searchable map on IG today. You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by category," Zuckerberg shared on Instagram along with a screenshot of the new update. Instagram also shared details about the Maps feature on Twitter.

The Meta-owned platform started testing this new Maps feature in certain countries last year and it has finally been made official globally.

So how does one access this map?

You can get to the map if someone tags a place in a post or a story. You need to click on the tag and then on “see location” to get to the location’s page. Here you can move the map around and check out the area to see what is nearby.

Alternately, users can also search for places in the Explore tab and tapping on the results will take you to the map feature. Locations can also be saved on Instagram to be viewed later. Once you have zeroed in on an area, you can use filters to search for exactly what kind of spot you are looking for.

