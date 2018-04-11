Instagram introduces new features- Focus and @mention

Popular photo sharing platform, Instagram, has introduced some new features with the latest app update - focus and @mention. While the Focus is available for iPhones and select Android smartphones, the latter is exclusively available for iPhone users only.

Focus allows users to capture portrait like images and videos from the Instagram camera. This is a new camera format in Stories that gives users high-quality, artistic photos. Focus will appear next to Superzoom, under the record button. As soon as there's someone in the shot, the app will focus on the person, softly blurring the background. And it works with both the front camera and the rear camera. Once done, users can add creative tools like filters, stickers and text to the photo or video before sending to the friends on Instagram Direct or adding to the story. This feature will be available for iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8Plus, iPhone X and a few select Android devices.

Along with Focus, Instagram is also launching @mention sticker, exclusively for iPhone, that allows users to tag friends in their Stories.

Users can access this feature post taking a photo or video from the stories camera, by opening the stickers tray where the @mention sticker appears. Tapping on the @mention sticker allows user to start typing the name of the account they wish to mention and select from the options that appear. Even the @mention can be rotated, scaled or placed whereas the user likes.