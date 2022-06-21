Instagram launches ‘1 Minute Music’ pop-ups to reimagine music videos with Reels

Instagram has launched a series of #1MinMusic pop-ups to reimagine music videos with Reels. To mark the launch, a select set of artists will be launching their original music with music videos shot at the pop-up, and release them instantly as Reels. And the first pop-up in the #1MinMusic series was launched by the cast of the Bollywood movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Instagram’s #1MinMusic will go on to feature exclusive tracks and videos from over 200 national and regional artists in India and the company said that the property has been launched to “inspire established and emerging artists to innovate and create music in a completely new way leveraging the high engagement from fans, and a uniqueness of the format offered by Reels”.

The platform is going to hold pop-ups across cities in India and the first one wrapped up today (June 21) in Gurugram. These pop-ups will see artists come together with Instagram-first videographers to shoot their music videos using creative studio backdrops and genre-specific setups created especially for the pop-up.

The recently concluded one in Gurugram has artists like Dhvani Bhanushali, Kabeer Kathpalia, Rashmeet Kaur, and Aditya A in participation. And as a part of the #1MinMusic property, music from Shaan, Mame Khan, Kaur B, and others have already been released.

“With #1MinMusic Pop-ups, we plan to democratize song releases and music video creation, so artists everywhere can shoot and release their videos on Reels. This will lead to the faster discovery of new talent, and greater salience for music from established artists. We’re thankful to the diverse group of artists who’re part of the pop-up, and the cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ who kicked it off with their entertaining moves,” said Paras Sharma, Director, ​​Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta).

You can watch all the content by searching for #1MinMusic on Instagram.

