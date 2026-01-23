Instagram may be developing a paid tier that reveals who isn’t following you back

Instagram is reportedly testing a new paid subscription plan aimed at power users, potentially adding features that allow people to manage and monitor their audiences more closely, according to a developer who tracks unreleased features.

The proposed subscription would offer tools such as the ability to create unlimited audience lists, see which followers do not follow back and view Instagram Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists, developer Alessandro Paluzzi said in a post on X on January 22.

The social media platform, owned by Meta Platforms, already offers several paid options. These include Meta Verified subscriptions on Instagram and Facebook, which provide a verification badge and account support, as well as creator subscriptions that give fans access to exclusive posts and Stories.

If rolled out, the new plan would target what Paluzzi described as “chronically curious” users, those seeking deeper insight into follower behaviour and engagement. The subscription could also include additional features such as a “Super Like” option to highlight boosted reactions and the ability to search for specific users within a Story’s viewer list, according to Paluzzi.

Currently, many users rely on workarounds, such as third-party apps or temporary offline modes, to view Stories anonymously, despite risks to privacy and account security. A built-in paid option could reduce reliance on such methods while creating a new revenue stream for the platform.

Instagram has not officially confirmed the development.