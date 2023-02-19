Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing app owned by Facebook, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to post GIFs in comments. This exciting feature offers a new way for users to express themselves and adds a fun, dynamic element to the app's already vibrant community.

GIFs, or Graphics Interchange Format images, are short, looping animations that can convey a wide range of emotions, reactions, and sentiments. They have become a popular form of communication on social media, and Instagram's new GIFs in comments feature brings this trend to the app's users.

To use the new feature, users simply need to tap the "add comment" button on an Instagram post and then tap the GIF button to search for and select a GIF from the app's extensive library. Users can also browse and select trending GIFs, or use the search bar to find a specific GIF that matches their comment. The feature is currently rolling out to select users around the world so you might have to wait a little to use the feature.

Visual Story: What is Monk Mode? 10 productivity hacks used by CEOs in the modern world

This feature adds a new layer of interactivity to Instagram's comments section, allowing users to engage with posts and other users in a more playful, creative way. For example, users can now use GIFs to express their reactions to a post, add some humour to a conversation, or simply make their comments stand out.

Besides allowing GIFs in comments, Instagram has also rolled out another new feature called the Instagram Channels similar to the idea of channels on Telegram. The feature allows users to create, join, and share content with a large audience. This feature is also on a slow rollout and should soon be available to all creators.

Also Read

Google showcases what its ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’ can do

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan could’ve been with Twitter, but Google paid him $100 million to stay