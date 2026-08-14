Instagram refreshes its identity with a redesigned wordmark after 10 years; Here’s what’s changed

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Instagram’s new wordmark: What changed?

Previously, the Instagram wordmark redesigned in 2016 had a more traditional cursive script. Now, it has been changed to a semi-cursive and semi-print hybrid style, which is said to give a bolder, more compact look and features altered letterforms.

The major changes we can see are around a few letters, specifically "s", "r", and "g". The letterforms were redesigned to give the font a sharper, modernised look. Instagram has also refreshed the broader visual style it uses across its platform, which includes new typefaces like Instagram Sans, Instagram Pen, and Instagram Mono.

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The redesign has sparked mixed reactions across social media, where many are claiming that criticising the “r” letter, saying that it looks more like a "z". As a result, many have jokingly started to call the platform “Instagzam.” Others pointed out that sharper curves make the logo slightly harder to read at first glance.

Despite the internet's ongoing banter on the new wordmark, Meta maintains that the refined version creates a cohesive, forward-looking identity across all screen sizes and interfaces.