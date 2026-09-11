Instagram rolls out new feature to add tagged posts to your profile grid: Here’s how it works

The feature could come in handy after group events such as parties, concerts, vacations or nights out, when someone else has already posted a photo and tagged you. Instead of uploading the same image again, you can now add that existing tagged post to your profile. The original post, meanwhile, stays where it was. The feature could also be useful for creators showcasing collaborations.

How the new Instagram feature works

There are three ways to add a tagged post to your profile grid. You can do it from the DM notification you receive when someone tags you, directly from the tagged post, or through Instagram’s Tagged tab. If you change your mind later, you can also remove the post from your profile grid.

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Adding a tagged post to your grid does not delete or duplicate the original post. The original content remains in its existing location, while the tagged post is also displayed on your profile. If you remove it from the grid, it will remain available in your Tagged tab.

For creators, the feature could make it easier to showcase collaborations without having to republish content or use Instagram’s “Invite collaborators” option. This could be particularly useful for brand campaigns where multiple creators are tagged in the same post.

Instagram expands profile customisation

The latest feature is part of Instagram’s broader effort to give users more control over their profiles. In June, the platform introduced an option that lets users reorder posts on their main profile grid.

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Instagram has also introduced tools aimed at making content creation and management easier. Its First Draft feature automatically trims selected video clips, removes pauses and creates an initial cut. Meanwhile, Replace Audio lets users change the music on an existing post.