Instagram rolls out Subscriptions to help creators make money

Instagram has rolled out Subscriptions globally to help creators make a living through the content they create for the platform. The feature will allow creators to get support from their audience, partner with brands, and also earn money from advertising or bonuses directly from Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook/Meta launched Subscriptions in 2020 and that model has helped creators build their businesses on the platform, and based on “strong creator feedback”, Meta is now bringing the same business model to creators on Instagram.

“With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already,” Instagram explained.

Instagram is going to be testing subscriptions with a handful of creators first and they will be allowed to set a monthly price of their choice and unlock a “Subscribe” button on their profile.

Followers choosing to subscribe can avail of a number of benefits. These include features like Subscriber Lives where creators will be broadcasting exclusive lives just for their subscribers, Subscriber Stories for exclusive content and interactive story stickers, and Subscriber Badges that allow subscribers to stand out from other followers while commenting and sending messages.

Currently, the subscription option is available for 10 creators in the US - @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv. And Instagram plans to include more creators over the next few months. If you want to see how Subscriptions work, you’ll need to subscribe to one of these creators for Rs 449/month, this can be canceled at any time.

Additionally, Meta (and Instagram) will not be collecting any fees from these creators till the end of 2023 at least.

Also Read: A 17-year-old dies by suicide allegedly over Instagram, Snapchat addiction

Also Read: Instagram will allow users to reply to messages or share content directly from feed