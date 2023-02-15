Instagram shutting down live shopping feature from March 16

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with over two billion monthly active users. It's no wonder that the platform has become a key player in the world of e-commerce with the introduction of its live shopping feature. It allows users to shop for products and services without leaving the app while an influencer/brand is live streaming, making it a convenient and streamlined experience for both shoppers and businesses. However, the meta-owned social media app will be shutting down the feature from March 16.

According to Insider Intelligence, shopping via social media apps and websites accounted for only around five per cent of the US e-commerce market in 2022.

Instagram’s live shopping feature was launched in 2020 as a way to allow businesses to showcase their products and services and offer an easy way for customers to buy them during the pandemic. The feature has evolved since then, and now includes the ability to purchase products directly from Instagram posts, stories, and even explore page. Users can see product prices, descriptions, and even see more images of the product before making a purchase.

Instagram became an excellent tool for small businesses, especially during the pandemic, as it allowed them to sell their products without needing a physical storefront or website.

One of the biggest advantages of Instagram's shopping feature is that it has simplified the purchase process for customers. By allowing users to shop directly within the app, businesses can convert a casual browser into a buyer without needing to navigate them to an external website. Instagram's shopping feature also provides a seamless shopping experience for the customers, as they can browse through a business's products, see product details, and purchase without having to leave the app.

For businesses, Instagram shopping provides a variety of benefits. Firstly, it helps businesses to reach a wider audience. With the use of hashtags, businesses can appear in searches and get discovered by users who may not have found them otherwise. Additionally, the shopping feature allows businesses to showcase their products visually, which can be a huge advantage in attracting potential customers.

Another advantage of Instagram shopping is the ability to track analytics. Business accounts can see insights such as the number of clicks on their products, how many people saved their posts, and how many people purchased their products. These analytics can help businesses to optimize their content and better understand their audience.

The shutting down of the live shopping feature has come just a few weeks after Instagram removed the Shops tab from its homepage. Currently, Meta is looking for ways to cut costs and focus on the core features of its apps and websites amid economic volatility.

