Instagram tests picture-in-picture mode for Reels to boost viewer retention

Instagram has begun testing a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for Reels, allowing users to continue watching videos in a floating window while navigating other apps. The Meta-owned platform confirmed the test to TechCrunch on Tuesday.

The feature, first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, notifies selected users with a pop-up that explains how to activate it. With PiP, Reels can play in the background, giving viewers the flexibility to reply to messages, scroll through X, or use other apps without pausing their videos.

This functionality could prove especially useful for longer Reels, where viewers may otherwise lose interest. By keeping the video running while multitasking, Instagram aims to help creators hold their audiences’ attention for extended content.

TikTok and YouTube already support Picture-in-Picture, and Instagram’s move signals its intent to match its rivals’ user experience. For creators, this addition could mean higher retention rates, while for Instagram, it translates into more active engagement and longer in-app time.

The trial follows comments from Instagram head Adam Mosseri earlier this year. When asked about PiP, Mosseri said he would “talk to the team and see if we can figure something out.”

Currently, the feature is being tested with a small group of users. Instagram has not yet confirmed whether PiP will roll out to all users globally.