Instagram to introduce marketing tools to attract brands on Threads: Report

Threads was introduced last week and the platform has managed to set records in a very short period. It has quickly become a viable alternative to Twitter, one that we haven't seen before despite a sea of options. Now, Instagram is trying to make the Threads platform even more convincing for marketers. The company is planning to introduce its branded content tools to Threads. This will hit Twitter where it hurts since it is struggling to retain and grow advertisers on the platform.

According to a report by Axios, these features will enable marketers to engage in paid promotion on the app. Currently, Instagram does not allow direct advertising on Threads. Early adopters and companies are completely relying on organic posts to get traction.

Threads operates under Instagram's terms of service, including sponsored content regulations. As a result, brands collaborating with influencers to publish sponsored posts are technically required to utilize Instagram's branded content tools. However, these tools are not yet available on Threads.

The report suggests that this situation might change soon. Instagram is actively working to make the branded content tools accessible on Threads. Advertisers will be able to indulge in paid promotion on the app while direct advertising remains unavailable.

The onus of distinguishing organic posts from a paid promotion is completely on the account holder. Threads plans to introduce ads at a later stage when they have a bigger user base.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram has been clear that Threads aims to provide a brand-safe environment by steering clear of news and political content creators. However, currently, there are no guidelines or parameters to stop that from happening. Many major companies have already established accounts on Threads and begun posting organic content.

Another aspect that doesn't work in favour of Threads being used as a platform for news outlets is the absence of chronological feeds. This does not allow real-time announcements.

