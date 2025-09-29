Instagram to test new reels-first layout for users in India: Here's what it means

Opening the Instagram app may soon feel very different, as the platform begins testing a significant redesign that prioritises its short-form video feature, Reels. For a select group of users in India, the app will now open directly into the Reels video feed, a major shift from the traditional photo grid that has defined the platform for years.

This user experience test is part of a broader strategy to adapt to how people use the app today. For those in the trial, the changes will also include a new "Following" tab, which notably contains a "Latest" filter. This will allow users to see posts from accounts they follow in chronological order, a feature many have requested since its removal years ago. Other filters in this tab will include an "All" feed with recommended content and a "Friends" feed for mutual followers.

These changes are a response to a clear shift in user behaviour, according to Instagram's parent company, Meta. “Messaging has become the most popular way to share photos and videos on Instagram, and Reels are reshared over 4.5 billion times daily across Meta platforms,” the company said. The Reels-first approach aims to make it easier for users to engage with the content they love, whether scrolling for entertainment or keeping in touch with friends.

While the Reels-first experience is currently a limited test in India, a redesigned navigation bar is planned for all users globally. In a future update, the icon for direct messages (DMs) will be moved to the centre of the bottom navigation bar for quicker access, reflecting its importance to users. Reels will be positioned as the second tab. The company stated that this new layout will allow users to seamlessly swipe between their main tabs.

Ultimately, the redesign aims to make it easier for users to access the parts of the app they now use most: video content and private conversations.