Instagram wants to make it easier for you to support social causes

If there is a good cause gaining momentum on social media, particularly on Instagram, the platform wants you to support it. The Meta-owned photo/video-sharing platform is currently testing a feature that will give users the option to back a movement when they search for a hashtag.

Once you find the hashtag you were looking for, you will see an option to either “spread the word” through DMs or start a fundraiser to provide the moment material aid.

“With this new feature, you’ll be able to support, fundraise and spread the word about the social causes centered directly through hashtags. Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them,” Instagram explained in its announcement.

Currently, this test is focused on a few hashtags that are linked to well-known social causes like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights, #climatecrisis, etc., and will soon be extending it to cover more movements.

“In addition to hearing directly from our community, we consulted with a number of organizations, including the GLAAD, NAACP, Advancing Justice – AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Othering and Belonging Institute, and IllumiNative to select the initial list of hashtags. We will continue to work with organizations and experts who focus on different movements and campaigns as well, to bring this experience to more topics on Instagram,” the platform said.

A feature like this is going to encourage more people to use hashtags and DMs to rally for a cause they believe in and will make more people stay on the platform to spread the word for a cause and also garner tangible support.

