Instagram's Creator Marketplace comes to India, other new markets; platform tests smarter recommendations

Instagram is set to expand its Creator Marketplace to eight new markets, including India. The platform aims to enhance collaborations between brands and creators. The Creator Marketplace was initially tested in the US in 2022, and has since introduced several features and on-boarded numerous creators and brands.

The expansion will extend invitations to creators and brands in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, India, and Brazil. Chinese export brands will also be offered opportunities to connect with creators from these countries.

Smarter recommendations on Instagram

The platform is also testing machine learning-based recommendations in the US to help brands discover suitable creators for their campaigns. These recommendations will be available on Instagram’s Creator Marketplace in the Meta Business Suite in the coming months.

Instagram claims that the Creator Marketplace enables brands to find relevant creators for collaborations, specifically for partnership ads. These ads allow advertisers to amplify content with a creator's handle, thus expanding their collaborations. The platform provides a simple process for brands and creators to join the marketplace, find the right match, connect and collaborate, and finally, create and launch campaigns.