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How much time will you get?

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new feature in a post on Wednesday. You can now edit the text, music, stickers and drawings on a published Story for up to 15 minutes after sharing it.

He wrote, "If you’ve ever noticed a typo right after posting a Story, this one’s for you. You can now edit text, music, stickers and drawings for up to 15 minutes after sharing, without losing your views, likes or replies. A lot of people have been asking for this, so I’m excited to get this one out there."

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To use the option, open the Story you have just published, tap the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner and select ‘Edit Story’. However, Instagram will display an ‘Edited’ label on modified Stories, letting viewers know that changes have been made after the upload.

Instagram adds new stickers and background options

Alongside the editing feature, Instagram is updating the tools available while creating Stories. The platform is introducing additional sticker options with new fonts and colours, giving you more ways to customise your posts.

The Story composer is also getting new blur and gradient background options. Instagram is also making it easier to select and share multiple images at once.