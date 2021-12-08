Instagram's plans for course correction amid US govt backlash

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is going to testify before a Senate committee hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users”, on Wednesday. The hearing, coming on the heels of the huge whistleblower controversy Meta (formerly known as Facebook, and which owns Instagram) has been embroiled in, does give a suggestion that not all is well with the social media juggernaut.

"After bombshell reports about Instagram's toxic impacts, we want to hear straight from the company's leadership why it uses powerful algorithms that push poisonous content to children driving them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it will do to make its platform safer," noted Senator Richard Blumenthal.

And almost in preparation, a day before his hearing, Mosseri has written a blog post about how Instagram is raising the standard for supporting teens online. Mosseri’s hearing might be the first of many that has stemmed from a greater push for regulation of social media in the US following the leak of internal documents from Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and the reports that followed.

Last month, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former engineer at Facebook and the person responsible for leaking the documents, said she was “extremely concerned” about Facebook/Meta’s plans of building a Metaverse. For Haugen, the privacy issues of the Metaverse were very problematic, as she told the French parliament.

Haugen said that Facebook wants to “fill our environment with sensors, microphones, other kinds of ways of monitoring us” and the adoption of this technology by companies would be “super problematic”

"Let's imagine you work from home and your employer decides 'I want to be a metaverse company. You don't get to decide if Facebook can spy on you like you can opt out from using Facebook in your personal life," Haugen said.

Haugen’s words followed her leaking internal documents from Facebook to the media that lead to the social media platforms facing intense criticism over its impact on fragile democracies and vulnerable teens. She also added that she has been struggling to cope with public scrutiny and exposure ever since she identified herself as the main source of the explosive reports (The Facebook Files) by the Wall Street Journal.

While Mark Zuckerberg has hit back on Haugen’s accusations that Facebook chooses profit “over curtailing toxic content” to say that "the argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical”, the company has been dealing with significant reputational crisis and all this has led to a renewed push in the US for regulation.

Mosseri’s blog post titled “Raising the Standard for Protecting Teens and Supporting Parents Online” lists initiatives the platform is rolling out to protect teens better while also involving parents in the process.

Mosseri’s post also calls back on all the initiatives Instagram has rolled out in the recent past to keep its underage users safe.

“Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere. I’m proud that our platform is a place where teens can spend time with the people they care about, explore their interests, and explore who they are. I want to make sure that it stays that way, which means above all keeping them safe on Instagram. We’ll continue doing research, consulting with experts, and testing new concepts to better serve teens,” Mosseri wrote.

Mosseri’s post talks about tools for parents and guardians that are going to be launched next year along with an educational hub to help them discuss social media use with teenagers.

“Parents and guardians will be able to view how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits. We’ll also give teens a new option to notify their parents if they report someone, giving their parents the opportunity to talk about it with them. This is the first version of these tools; we’ll continue to add more options over time,” Mosseri wrote.

Additionally, the platform is adding tools for teenagers to manage the Instagram experience better. These include the “Take A Break” feature and options to manage their digital footprint on the platform.

The Take A Break feature will remind a teenager, if they have been scrolling through their Instagram feed for a certain amount of time, to take a break. The platform will also be suggesting teen users to set reminders to take more breaks in the future. “We’ll also show them expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset,” Mosseri said.

This Take A Break feature is available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand already with more countries being added to the list by “early next year”.

Mosseri pointed out that “early test results show that once teens set the reminders, more than 90 per cent of them keep them on” allowing users to manage their time better. And this adds to the already exiting time management feature for teenagers on Instagram - the Daily Limit.

The Daily Limit “lets people know when they’ve reached the total amount of time they want to spend on Instagram each day, and offers the ability to mute notifications from Instagram”.

“We know that as teens grow up, they want more control over how they show up both online and offline so, for the first time, they will be able to bulk delete content they’ve posted like photos and videos, as well as their previous likes and comments,” Mosseri wrote

“While available to everyone, I think this tool is particularly important for teens to more fully understand what information they’ve shared on Instagram, what is visible to others, and to have an easier way to manage their digital footprint. This new experience will be available to everyone in January,” he added.

Additionally, Mosseri took the opportunity to tell people how the platform plans to protect its underage users going forward listing out features that are currently under development.

These features include Instagram stopping people from tagging and mentioning teenagers who do not follow them, the platform getting stricter about what it recommends to teenagers in the Search, Explore, Hashtags, and Suggested Accounts, and that Instagram will start “nudging teens towards different topics if they’ve been dwelling on one topic for a while”.

“Earlier this year, we began defaulting teens into private accounts when they signed up for Instagram, and we stopped adults from being able to DM teens who don’t follow them,” Mosseri explained adding that this “further minimises the possibility that teens will hear from those they don’t know, or don’t want to hear from”.

The decision to get stricter about content that gets recommended to teens is a follow-up over the Sensitive Content Control that Instagram launched in July this year.

“We’re exploring expanding the ‘Limit Even More’ state beyond Explore for teens. This will make it more difficult for teens to come across potentially harmful or sensitive content or accounts in Search, Explore, Hashtags, Reels and Suggested Accounts,” Mosseri wrote.

Facebook and Instagram not curtailing toxic content, particularly for its underage users, is one of Haugen’s main caveats. And Mosseri addressing it, without outrightly acknowledging it, just 24 hours before the Senate hearing indicates that Meta does have something to worry about.

