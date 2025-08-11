Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to meet Donald Trump after US President demands his resignation: Report

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing sources familiar with the matter. The meeting comes just days after Trump publicly urged Tan to step down, alleging conflicts of interest due to his business ties in China.

Advertisement

The report suggests Tan intends to present his personal and professional background and outline ways Intel could work more closely with the U.S. government, particularly on national security and manufacturing.

Tan is reportedly seeking to convince the president of his commitment to the U.S. and to stress the strategic importance of maintaining Intel’s domestic manufacturing capabilities. “I share the president’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security,” Tan said.

Trump’s call for Tan’s removal last week was an unusual move for a U.S. president, triggering debate among investors. He described the Intel chief as “highly conflicted” due to his investments in Chinese firms and questioned his ability to revive the struggling American chipmaker.

Reuters previously reported that Tan had invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and semiconductor companies, including some with links to the Chinese military.

Advertisement

Tan, a Malaysian-born Chinese American, previously served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2008 to December 2021. During his tenure, Cadence sold chip design software to a Chinese military university believed to be involved in nuclear simulation research. Last month, Cadence agreed to plead guilty and pay over $140 million to settle U.S. charges related to those sales.