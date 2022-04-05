Intel launches Blockscale ASIC for energy-efficient blockchain hashing

Crypto is here to stay and while it’s not good news for the environment, there’s no stopping the mining. Some companies are taking it up to solve this issue by creating chips that can facilitate energy-efficient blockchain hashing, and one of them is Intel.

Intel has launched its new Intel Blockchain ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) that promises to deliver energy-efficient hashing for proof-of-work consensus networks.

"Momentum around blockchain continues to build. It is the enabler of decentralised and distributed computing, making way for innovative business models. To power this new era of computing, Intel is delivering solutions that can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer’s operating environment. Intel’s decades of R&D in cryptography, hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits make it possible for blockchain applications to scale their computing power without compromising on sustainability,” said Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel vice president and general manager of Custom Compute in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, speaking about the new chip.

Now, why is a chip like this important?

As Intel explained, the “compute requirement for blockchains utilising proof-of-work consensus mechanisms is growing at a rapid rate due to their resiliency and ability to scale without sacrificing decentralisation. This growing pool of computing power requires an enormous amount of energy, necessitating new computing technologies that can provide the requisite power in a more energy-efficient manner while also being durable enough to mitigate long-term e-waste concerns”.

Intel’s Blockchain ASIC will provide proof-of-work algorithms that are compatible with ASIC-based systems and SHA-256 hashing the computing power and the energy efficiency needed to achieve sustainability and scalability. “And given the nature of the silicon powering this technology, Intel will be able to supply it in volume without compromising the supply of new CPUs or GPUs,” the company claims.

“Intel is committed to advancing blockchain technology in a responsible way, and we’re proud to collaborate with and provide solutions to companies that are creating a more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem globally," said Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel.

"The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping Bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead,” Rios added.

The Intel Blockscale ASIC features a dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor, up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency, on-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities, support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain, and reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers system development.

Intel will start shipping the Blockchain ASIC in the third quarter of 2022. Companies like Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies, and GRIID Infrastructure are going to be the first companies to develop new systems based on Intel’s ASIC. In 2023 and beyond, Intel will be working with and supplying prospective customers who share the company’s sustainability goals, the company said.

