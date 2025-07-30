iOS 18.6 is out with bug fixes, security enhancements: Should you update?

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.6, marking what is likely to be the final update in the iOS 18 cycle before the public launch of iOS 26 later this year. While the update doesn’t introduce flashy new features, it brings important bug fixes, critical security patches, and regulatory updates for users in the European Union.

Advertisement

Related Articles

iOS 18.6 Fixes and Improvements

The standout change in iOS 18.6 addresses a persistent issue within the Photos app that prevented users from sharing memory videos. Apple confirmed the fix in its release notes, stating:

“This update provides important bug fixes and security updates, and fixes an issue in Photos that could prevent memory movies from being shared.”

Alongside this, the update includes more than 20 security patches affecting key components such as WebKit, VoiceOver, and the Mail app. These fixes resolve vulnerabilities that could have been exploited to leak data or execute malicious code.

EU-Specific Changes

iPhone users in the European Union will also notice changes introduced to comply with the Digital Markets Act. iOS 18.6 improves the interface for installing third-party app stores or direct app downloads from the web, further aligning Apple’s platforms with EU competition regulations.

Advertisement

iOS 18.6 Device Compatibility

iOS 18.6 is available for all devices that supported the original iOS 18 rollout. This includes iPhone models starting from the iPhone XR and iPhone XS series through to the latest iPhone 16 lineup. iPad users can also update to iPadOS 18.6, which brings the same bug fixes and security updates.

How to Install iOS 18.6

To update your device, follow these steps:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Select Software Update

Tap Download and Install

The update may take some time to appear, depending on your region and device. Users running beta versions of iOS 26 who wish to revert to iOS 18.6 must erase their device and opt out of beta updates before reinstalling the final release.

Advertisement

Why You Should Update

While iOS 18.6 doesn’t deliver new features, Apple strongly recommends installing it due to the number of resolved vulnerabilities. In addition to improving overall system stability, the update ensures better compliance for users in the EU and restores functionality in key apps like Photos.

With iOS 26 on the horizon, this update acts as a vital bridge to the next chapter in iOS evolution.