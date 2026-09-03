iOS 27 brings new ‘iPhone Handoff’ feature to switch between two iPhones with one number

The feature was briefly shown during Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote but received little explanation at the time. A newly shared demonstration now offers a clearer look at how it could work. The setup involves designating one iPhone as the main device and another as a companion, with eSIM support handling the connection between them.

However, there is one important requirement that could determine how widely the feature is available when iOS 27 launches.

How iPhone Handoff works

You can reportedly set up iPhone Handoff through Settings > Cellular. During setup, you select the iPhone you use most often as the main device and assign the second one as the companion.

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Apple says the main eSIM stays on the primary iPhone, while the companion eSIM is assigned to the companion iPhone. This allows you to move between the two devices while continuing to use the same phone number.

The cellular settings remain managed from the main iPhone. Location sharing, meanwhile, is linked to whichever iPhone is actively using the phone number, meaning your shared location can change depending on the device you are using.

Carrier support could be key

The feature will require two iPhones running iOS 27, but compatible hardware alone may not be enough. iPhone Handoff will seemingly also depend on carrier support.

MacRumors notes that T-Mobile in the US and Deutsche Telekom in Germany could be among the first carriers to support it.

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The demonstration came from MacRumors forum member pdfu, who showed the feature using two simulated iPhones running in Xcode 27’s Device Hub.

iOS 27 release expected soon

Apple had already listed the ability to switch between two iPhones with the same phone number among iOS 27’s features at WWDC 2026. After three months of beta testing, iOS 27 is expected to arrive later this month, when Apple is likely to share more details about iPhone Handoff.