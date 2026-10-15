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iOS 27 changes how iPhone users play Spotify music with Siri: No need to name the app

iOS 27 changes how iPhone users play Spotify music with Siri: No need to name the app

Spotify's latest Siri integration makes hands-free listening simpler, letting eligible iPhone users request music, podcasts and personalised playlists with fewer steps.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:00 AM IST
iOS 27 changes how iPhone users play Spotify music with Siri: No need to name the appSpotify's iOS 27 update lets eligible iPhone users control music and playlists through Siri. (Photo: Unsplash)

Listening to music on your iPhone could become more convenient, particularly when you cannot reach for your device. Spotify has introduced an iOS 27 update that lets Siri recognise the streaming service as your preferred music app, so you can request audio without naming Spotify every time. The change could come in handy when you are driving, working out or simply want to start listening without opening an app.

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Beyond playing individual tracks, the integration also supports requests for podcasts, audiobooks and personalised playlists. Spotify announced the update on Tuesday, October 13, although access depends on your iPhone, software settings and region.

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What can you ask Siri to do with Spotify?

With the updated integration, eligible users can ask Siri to play a specific song or album, find podcasts and audiobooks, or select music for an activity. You can also request Spotify's DJ feature, resume podcasts, search your library and create an AI-powered Prompted Playlist through a voice command.

Prompted Playlists let listeners describe the kind of music they want in their own words. Spotify uses these prompts, along with listening history and music trends, to generate a selection. For instance, you can describe a mood or listening preference instead of manually picking every track. The playlist feature itself is not new; the Siri integration adds another way to access it.

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More ways to control music with Siri

The new integration adds to the ways you can control Spotify through voice commands. Depending on the supported command, you can ask Siri to pause playback, skip tracks, change the volume or request recommendations.

Apple already supports other audio-related Siri features, including identifying songs, finding music using lyrics and controlling playback on compatible AirPlay speakers. However, these existing capabilities should not be confused with new Spotify features, as support for individual commands can vary by app and device.

Spotify's new integration requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, iOS 27 or later, Apple Intelligence enabled, and Siri set to English. The rollout excludes the European Union, where Apple's newer Siri AI features face regulatory hurdles linked to the EU's Digital Markets Act. Spotify says users in regions where the integration is unavailable can continue adding “on Spotify” to their voice requests.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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