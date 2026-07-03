iOS 27 public beta to roll out this month: Here’s how to get your iPhone ready

Apple previously confirmed that the iOS 27 public beta would be rolled out in July, which means the update will be made available on any day now. However, the exact rollout date is yet to be confirmed.

To install the public beta, you'll first need to prepare your iPhone by enrolling it in Apple's Beta Software Program, backing up your data, and you also need to ensure that your device is compatible with the new software.

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iOS 27 public beta release date

Looking at previous public beta releases between iOS 16 and iOS 26, the majority of the releases happened between July 11 and July 24.

The iOS 26 first public beta was released on July 24, 2025, and the iOS 18 public beta was released on July 15, 2024.

Therefore, we expect a similar release window for the iOS 27 version as well.

How to get your iPhone ready for iOS 27 public beta?

Step 1: First, sign up for the beta program at beta.apple.com, free of cost.

Step 2: Once done, go to your iPhone’s Settings app

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Step 3: Go to General, and then Software Update

Step 4: Click on Beta Updates, and select the iOS 27 Public Beta option.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions, and then your phone will automatically restart to install the update.

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Disclaimer: Since public beta is unfinished software, you may encounter bugs, app compatibility issues, or problems with features. It is also advised that you back up your iPhone first and consider installing the beta on a spare device instead of your primary phone.

Also note that the iOS 27 update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer. In addition, Apple Intelligence features like the new Siri AI and other features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.