iOS 27 Siri AI is rolling out: A compatible iPhone isn’t enough, here’s how to get access

If you have a compatible iPhone, that is iPhone 11 or newer you can join the waitlist from the Settings app and wait for Apple to enable the feature on your device.

How to join the Siri AI waitlist

If your iPhone is running iOS 27, follow these steps to request access:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Go to Siri.

Look for the Try Siri AI (Beta) option.

Tap it and follow the instructions shown on the screen.

Once Apple grants access, you will receive a notification.

The dedicated Siri AI app will then become available on your iPhone.

The waiting time is not fixed. Some users are reportedly getting access within minutes, while others may have to wait several hours or days for the feature to activate.

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Once enabled, you can interact with Siri AI by swiping down from the Dynamic Island, pressing and holding the side button or using the dedicated Siri app.

Which iPhones can use Siri AI?

iOS 27 itself is available on iPhone 11 and newer models, but the new Siri AI requires an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as well as newer supported models.

Siri AI is initially available in English. Apple says French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish support will arrive in October. The feature is also not available at launch in the EU on iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27.