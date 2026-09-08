iOS 27 to launch this month with major AI upgrades: Check if your iPhone is compatible

However, receiving iOS 27 does not mean every iPhone will get all its AI features, as several require newer hardware. With Apple’s September 9 event approaching, the update is also expected to follow the company’s annual iPhone launch cycle.

iOS 27 release date

Apple has not announced a specific release date for iOS 27, confirming only that it is “coming this fall.” September remains the likely window based on Apple’s established release cycle. The company released iOS 26 on September 15, 2025, alongside its other major software updates.

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With Apple’s next major hardware event scheduled for September 9 and iOS 27 already in developer and public beta testing, the final version is expected to follow a similar timeline.

What’s new in iOS 27?

Siri gets its biggest upgrade, with richer answers, natural conversations and a dedicated app. Siri AI can understand personal context, search information across your iPhone and use online sources for more detailed answers.

The Camera app gets a Siri mode that lets you search, ask questions and take actions based on what your camera sees. Photos also gains AI tools including Spatial Reframing and an upgraded Clean Up feature.

Apple is also adding new child-safety tools, smarter Safari features, natural-language Shortcuts, improved password management and performance enhancements. Apple says apps can launch up to 30% faster, Photos can load up to 70% faster, and AirDrop transfers can be up to 80% faster.

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iOS 27-compatible iPhones

iOS 27 supports the following:

iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, Air, 17 and 17e

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16 and 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus and 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus and 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

However, Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are available only on supported newer hardware, including iPhone 16 models and later and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.