iPad Pro 2022 might support MagSafe charging through a glass Apple logo

Apple is expected to launch an iPad Pro this year and reports suggest that one of the new features that might get added on the tablet in 2022 might be support for MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple’s iPhones already support MagSafe charging and it is possible that Apple might bring this tech to the iPad Pro this year, at least according to a report in 9to5Mac, However, if Apple does bring MagSafe support to the iPad, it is not going to work the same way it does on the iPhones. Apple has not gotten around to developing an iPad Pro with a full glass back to allow wireless charging to work.

The company is reportedly working on a prototype tab that has the Apple logo on the back made of glass while the rest of the chassis can be made of aluminium as it is currently is. This will allow the MagSafe charging to happen through the logo on the back.

Speculations about an iPad Pro with MagSafe have been doing the rounds for a while and reports suggest that the glass back design concept was scrapped because it would have made the tablet too fragile. The glass logo is the next alternative to making the tech work.

Information revealed in leaks also suggest that stronger magnets might be fitted on the iPad Pro than the ones on the iPhone 13 series which would facilitate a “more reliable connection and faster charging speeds”.

Besides this, the 2022 iPad Pro is expected to feature a larger battery, a camera module similar to what we’ve seen on the iPhone 13, and the possibility of the M2 chip being incorporated in it. Reports suggest that the tab might make its debut roughly by mid-year.

