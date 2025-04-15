iPadOS 19 update: Apple plans macOS-style redesign at WWDC 2025

Apple is expected to unveil a significant redesign of iPadOS later this year, with iPadOS 19 set to bring the iPad experience closer than ever to macOS. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming software revamp will focus on enhancing productivity, multitasking, and app window management.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman states, "I’m told that this year’s upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac." He added that the upgrade has been "a long time coming, with iPad power users pleading with Apple to make the tablet more powerful."

Related Articles

Although Gurman did not go into specific features, the reported changes aim to address a long-standing criticism from users that iPadOS does not fully leverage the hardware capabilities of high-end iPads, particularly the iPad Pro. The software has often been seen as limiting, especially when compared to the power and flexibility offered by macOS.

This shift is also in line with Apple’s broader design strategy. Earlier reports from Gurman indicated that Apple is working towards creating a more unified design language across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, possibly drawing visual cues from visionOS, the operating system powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. These may include rounder app icons, floating menus, pill-shaped toggle buttons, and more fluid animations.

While the exact details remain under wraps, Apple is expected to announce iPadOS 19 alongside iOS 19, macOS 16, and other software updates during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will be held from 9 to 13 June 2025.