iPhone 13 goes on sale in India today: Check out price, cashback, trade-in offers

Apple iPhone 13 series phones are now available in India. With sales, that started at 8 am IST, people who want to buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini can head to retail stores or order online.

Those who pre-ordered the new iPhone 13 models should get the devices today. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models delivery could get delayed since online and offline stores claim that the (delivery) dates extended to October last week.

The Apple online store is displaying delivery dates' extension by up to almost four weeks. This is the first time that Apple is making the new iPhones available in India as part of the first wave nations along with global markets such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and more than 30 other countries.

Apple iPhone 13: Price

Apple iPhone series which has four new models which start at Rs 69,900, going up to Rs 1,29,900. The smallest iPhone 13 mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone 13's price begins from Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and Red colours.

The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 129,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 149,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 169,900 for the 1TB storage model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 129,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 139,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 159,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 179,900 for the 1TB model.

Apple iPhone: Where to buy, cashback offers

Apple official distributors Redington India and Ingram Micro have already announced a slew of cashback offers for buyers of the new iPhone 13 series.

The devices can also be bought on Amazon India and Flipkart. Apple India website is also offering a trade-in for older models of iPhone.

For iPhone 12 handset, the website showed a credit of Rs 31,000 plus, which gets discounted from the final cost.

Ingram Micro has also tied up with HDFC Bank, wherein buyers who have the bank's debit or credit card can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The cashback offer is valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions at a select few stores. For iPhone 13 Pro series, customers will get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Ingram Micro is also offering a no-cost EMI of up to 24 months with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for buyers trading their older iPhone models.