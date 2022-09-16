iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max available for sale in India: Discounts, offers details here

The newly launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for sale in India from today. The phones will only be available from October 7. All this while, the phones were available on pre-orders since September 9. Starting today (September 16), the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase on Apple India’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Besides iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, which was launched last year, is also currently available at high discounts. Users who want to buy it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will start on September 23, would get an additional discount of Rs 20,000.

Also read: iPhone made by Tata Group in India? It may happen soon

Prices and variants available in India

The price for iPhone 14 has been pegged at Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 13 with 128GB is selling online for Rs 69,900, which is around Rs 10,000 less than the original price. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,39,900, whereas the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be available at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant.

iPhone 14 series variants 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,000 - iPhone 14 Plus Rs 89,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 1,19,000 - iPhone 14 Pro Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,69,900 Rs 1,89,900

Bank offers and discounts

Those who want to buy the iPhone 14 can straight away get a Rs 5,000 instant cashback offer available on HDFC credit cards. Besides, buyers can give away their old phones and get up to Rs 16,500 off in exchange. Most banks and credit cards are giving EMI options. Some banks are also offering no-cost EMIs. All these offers are available on Apple India’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Those buying from Amazon India app can get a 5 per cent cashback on their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. On Flipkart, there is a 5 per cent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Also read: iPhone 14 series: High prices don't matter to Indian customers as delivery estimates begin slipping into October

For iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max enthusiasts, a discount of Rs 4,000 is available on HDFC credit card transactions. Those who opt for no-cost EMI can avail of the service on the HDFC Bank credit card. These offers are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022. The iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch) have many similar features. Both phones come with the same A15 Bionic chip, supports eSIM card. The colour options available are Purple, Blue, Starlight, and Midnight.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have identical dimensions. iPhone 14 weighs approximately 172 grams and measures 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.80 mm (height x width x thickness) while the iPhone 13 measures 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.65 mm (height x width x thickness).





